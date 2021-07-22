200,000 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Purchased by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $10,370,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $2,988,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $17,430,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 14,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.