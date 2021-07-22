200,000 Shares in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Acquired by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,992,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,777,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCAU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

