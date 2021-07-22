200,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.36% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $96,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $100,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

