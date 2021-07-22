202,908 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,454,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

OTCMKTS:GLBLU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

