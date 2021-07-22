209,089 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Purchased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,746,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.47% of WEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in WEX by 7.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in WEX by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Shares of WEX opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.11.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

