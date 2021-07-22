215,691 Shares in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGHY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000.

NYSEARCA:PGHY remained flat at $$21.99 on Thursday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,488. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11.

