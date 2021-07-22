228,800 Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 228,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYACU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $31,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of HYACU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

