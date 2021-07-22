232,216 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Acquired by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 232,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.66% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

ITOS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. 1,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,648. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $872.24 million and a PE ratio of -8.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

