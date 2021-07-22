234,855 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000.

GigCapital4 stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

