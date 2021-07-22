244,093 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 244,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $24,725,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $21,870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,680,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,077,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,890,000.

OTCMKTS TBCPU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

