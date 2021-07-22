250,000 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 3.63% of Virtuoso Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000.

NASDAQ:VOSO opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

