$260.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post sales of $260.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.38 million and the lowest is $260.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $242.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

