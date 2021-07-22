$27.04 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce $27.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.87 million and the highest is $27.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $23.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $111.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.01 million to $113.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $118.79 million, with estimates ranging from $117.48 million to $120.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $459.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

