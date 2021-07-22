$272.59 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report sales of $272.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.11 million and the lowest is $261.38 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $238.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

