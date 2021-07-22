2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,270 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of 2U worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 2U by 236.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

