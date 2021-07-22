300,000 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up about 0.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.32% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 155,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 520.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 118,507 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 182.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 107,553 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,389,621 shares of company stock valued at $800,080,670 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,182. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.