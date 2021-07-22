300,000 Shares in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATSPU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,227,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,967,000.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Shares of ATSPU stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,466. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.