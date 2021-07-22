$301.52 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post $301.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.16 million. UDR reported sales of $305.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in UDR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in UDR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in UDR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UDR by 15.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.42. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.76, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

