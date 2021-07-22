$304.60 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report $304.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.40 million to $312.30 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $270.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

