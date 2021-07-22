325,000 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 325,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,691,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Delta Air Lines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.78. 208,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,377,737. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

