343,600 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,794,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.33% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,260,000.

IWN stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.43. 11,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,753. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

