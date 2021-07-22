375,000 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Purchased by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

ITQRU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

