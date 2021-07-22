3,997,040 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,997,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.77% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

