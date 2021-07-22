3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.90. 67,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,655,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDD. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 161.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $55,082,000 after purchasing an additional 200,266 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

