$4.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $4.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $16.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $17.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $53.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

