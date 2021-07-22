404,500 Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 404,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.32% of Paya as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Paya by 1,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paya by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 184,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Paya by 113.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 1,275,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.88 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

