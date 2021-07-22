$41.40 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report sales of $41.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.30 million and the highest is $41.50 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $22.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $165.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In other news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.