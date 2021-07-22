42,445 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,844,000 after acquiring an additional 534,129 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 135.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.