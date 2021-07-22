434,013 Shares in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 434,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 3.03% of Omega Alpha SPAC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $7,920,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $9,836,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $454,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMEG opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

