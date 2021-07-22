437,814 Shares in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 437,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 2.83% of Research Alliance Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth $8,200,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth $5,125,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth $6,529,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth $8,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RACB opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

