45,000 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.62. 455,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

