4NEW (KWATT) One Day Volume Hits $2,220.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $52,727.36 and $2,220.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00049877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.85 or 0.00883245 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

