$50.00 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $50.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.30 million and the lowest is $48.20 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $195.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $197.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $212.88 million, with estimates ranging from $203.20 million to $219.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.