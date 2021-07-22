500,000 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000.

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

