$52.20 Million in Sales Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce $52.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.80 million and the lowest is $49.60 million. Viad posted sales of $30.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $307.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.80 million to $331.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.44 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VVI shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

VVI opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.82. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

