53,991 Shares in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of TriMas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 195.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,442,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in TriMas by 77.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 155,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 234.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRS opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

