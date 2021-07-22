$541.50 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce sales of $541.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.00 million to $545.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $344.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

KFY opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $74.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

