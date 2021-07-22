$561.18 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce $561.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.30 million and the highest is $563.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $587.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $834.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

