60,742 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

