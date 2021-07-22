60,918 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RH traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $669.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 52 week low of $277.02 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Several research firms have commented on RH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
