60,918 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $669.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 52 week low of $277.02 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

