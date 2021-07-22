$62.59 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report sales of $62.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.45 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $52.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $254.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $255.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $268.66 million to $276.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

MAIN opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.