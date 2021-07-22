$643.95 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce $643.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $660.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $627.50 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $393.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,361 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

