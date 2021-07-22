$676.61 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce sales of $676.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $728.70 million and the lowest is $623.29 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $996.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.72.

Shares of TTWO opened at $170.90 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $148.88 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.