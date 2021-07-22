$687.84 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce sales of $687.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $693.50 million and the lowest is $682.18 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $598.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,062,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,373,000 after buying an additional 98,235 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.65. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

