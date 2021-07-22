69,700 Shares in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of BancorpSouth Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXS opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.14. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

