$7.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post sales of $7.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.65 billion. Jabil reported sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $29.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.49.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,352 shares of company stock worth $4,586,678. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.