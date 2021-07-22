$7.76 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce $7.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the highest is $8.60 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 934.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $55.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.01 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

AVEO opened at $5.42 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.62.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

