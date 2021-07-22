$70.30 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will announce sales of $70.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $70.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $386.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $399.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $783.20 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akumin.

AKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:AKU opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $227.69 million and a PE ratio of 320.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akumin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

