$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $270,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $310,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

CRDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.