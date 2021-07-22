$74.69 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post $74.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.20 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $293.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.30 million to $294.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $299.05 million, with estimates ranging from $296.21 million to $301.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

BRKL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

